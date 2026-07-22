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Want to buy Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition? Check how much monthly EMI to pay

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition is based on the lower-spec You and Plus trims.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 13:12:02 IST
By Mainak Das
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Citroen India has launched the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition in India, at a starting price tag of 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the lower-spec You and Plus trims, and priced up to 12.82 lakh (ex-showroom), the Basalt X Comfort Edition comes hot on the heels of the Citroen Aircross X Comfort Edition. The all-new Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition has adopted the same strategy as the Citroen Aircross X Comfort Edition to enhance the value for money for consumers.

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition is based on the lower-spec You and Plus trims.
Citroen Basalt X
EMI starting at just₹11,200/Month
Check Eligibility
Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition is based on the lower-spec You and Plus trims.

The Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition gets the ‘Comfort AXS’ pack, which adds a host of features including beige leatherette seat upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, a JBL audio system, dual dashcams, and a rear-view camera. These feature additions are aimed at enhancing cabin comfort and convenience without requiring buyers to upgrade to higher variants.

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If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the EMI calculation for the car.

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: How much EMI to pay every month

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition, we have considered all four trims. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 36 months.

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: Monthly EMI calculation
VariantsLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
You Petrol 5 MT Comfort Edition 8.55 lakh9.5%36 months 27,388
Plus Petrol 6 MT Comfort Edition 8.75 lakh 28,029
Plus Petrol Turbo AT Comfort Edition 11.57 lakh 37,062
Plus Petrol Turbo 6 MT Comfort Edition 12.82 lakh 41,066
View All
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

Get the latest Car and Bike News, new launches, upcoming vehicles, reviews, prices, features and comparisons. Stay informed about everything happening in the automobile industry.
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