What Ather CEO Tarun Mehta said after fire incidents in EVs

Tarun Mehta, chief executive office (CEO) of Ather Energy, has said electric two-wheelers were going mainstream and the incidents of fire will only help manufacturers to focus on quality, hence helping the industry to mature.

Speaking to news agency PTI on Sunday, Mehta responded to a query about how recent incidents of fire in electric-two wheelers Ola Electric, Okinawa and his company- Bengaluru-based Ather Energy's sole case, would impact the growth of electric vehicles in the country.

"What has happened recently, I think, has ended up maturing the industry. This will push more and more manufacturers to focus more on quality and reliability," Mehta said.

He added that the fire incidents were pushing more and more players to focus on quality as the number one parameter.

“EVs are going mainstream irrespective, but with better quality products, this will become a no-brainer,” the Ather CEO further told the news agency.

On the incident of fire in his company's electric scooter, Mehta pointed out it was an accident "where screws were replaced, water was poured in..it was not a real scenario".

"We've never had a fire in a functioning vehicle. We're extremely proud of that record," Mehta said, adding the company has never rushed through a launch or skipped a testing step.

The recent incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire prompted the Centre to form a panel to examine.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari had recently warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent and said they would be ordered to recall defective vehicles.

Subsequently, EV manufacturers, including Ola Electric, Okinawa and Pure EV, among others started recalling units of their two-wheelers.

And last Tuesday, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to five electric vehicle manufacturers, taking suo moto cognizance of consumer complaints regarding a series of battery explosions in EVs.

The companies were not named and CCPA chief commissioner Nidhi Khare said they were asked to provide reasons for a series of incidents of fires in their electric vehicles and why the regulator should not take action against them.