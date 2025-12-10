Which 2026 Kia Seltos variant should you book? Full line-up explained
India-spec Kia Seltos gets eight variants with the same engine options and multiple transmissions. Here’s what each trim offers.
Kia has officially unveiled the second-generation Seltos in India, marking the global debut of the updated SUV. The new Seltos features a revised exterior design along with a refreshed interior layout. The engine lineup remains unchanged from the outgoing model and continues to include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 115 hp, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol developing 160 hp, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel also rated at 115 hp.
Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, CVT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Bookings for the new Seltos are open at a token amount of ₹25,000. Launch date has been set at 2nd January. Kia has announced eight variants for the India-spec Seltos: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(O), HTX, HTX(A), GTX, and GTX(A). Below is the detailed variant-wise equipment list.
HTE
• Ice Cube LED headlamps with LED DRLs
• Star Map LED tail lamps
• R16 steel wheels with covers
• Front and rear skid plates with silver finish
• Shark fin antenna
• Integrated rear spoiler with LED high-mount stop lamp
• Manual door handles (streamline design)
• Smoky Black & Grey dual-tone interior
• Manual height-adjustable driver seat
• Steering wheel with audio controls
• 12-inch full-segment LCD cluster with 4.2-inch TFT MID
• 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
• 6 speakers
• USB-C charging ports (front x2, rear x2)
• Cruise control with manual speed limit assist
• Keyless entry and central locking
• Power windows with illuminated switches
• Centre console with armrest and cup holders
• LED cabin lamps, sunglass holder, passenger vanity mirror
• Day and night IRVM
• Adjustable front passenger headrest
• Manual air conditioning with rear AC vents
• Electrically adjustable ORVMs in body colour
• Dual-shell horn
HTE (O) - Adds over HTE
• R16 styled steel wheels
• Star Map connected LED tail lamps
• Black high-gloss roof rails
• Smoky Black & Grey semi-leatherette seats
• 60:40 split rear seats with centre armrest and cup holders
• Adjustable rear headrests
• One-touch up/down driver window with safety function
• Seatback pockets for front seats
Automatics only:
• Electric parking brake with auto hold
• Traction control modes: Sand / Mud / Snow
• Drive modes: Eco / Normal / Sport
• Paddle shifters
• Sliding cover for front cup holders
HTK - Adds over HTE (O)
• R17 crystal-cut alloy wheels
• R16 styled steel wheels (1.5 MT only)
• Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold
• Hidden rear wiper
• Rear defogger
• Automatic door handles
• Smart key with push-button start and motion sensor
• Smart key proximity unlock function
• Rear door sunshade curtains
• Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
• Rear parcel shelf
HTK (O) - Adds over HTK
• Smoky Black & Grey leatherette seats
• Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
• LED personal reading lamps
• Dual-tone leatherette-wrapped steering wheel
• Sporty alloy pedals
• Front parking sensors
• Wireless smartphone charger
Automatics only:
• Front ventilated seats
• 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with relaxation function
HTX(A) - Adds over HTX
• Trinity panoramic display panel
• 12.3-inch HD digital instrument cluster
• Side parking sensors
• ADAS Level 2
GTX – Adds over HTX
• Ice Cube LED projection headlamps with dynamic welcome function
• Star Map LED DRLs with integrated turn signals
• Kia Digital Tiger Face with dark gunmetal accents
• Gloss-black front bumper and cladding
• Black roof lining
• Skid plates with dark gunmetal finish
• Side door garnish with body-colour accents
• R18 alloy wheels
• Neon brake callipers (GT-Line only)
• Front and rear mud flaps
• LED reverse lamps
• Smoky Black & White two-tone interior with leatherette seats
• GT-Line body styling with front and rear bumper inserts
• 10-way power driver seat with lumbar support
• Integrated memory function for driver seat and ORVMs
• Welcome retract function for driver seat
• Auto-reverse ORVMs
• One-touch relaxation function for the driver's power seat
GTX(A) - Adds over GTX
• Trinity panoramic display panel
• 12.3-inch HD digital instrument cluster
• Side parking sensors
• Kia DriveWise technology
• ADAS Level 2