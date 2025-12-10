Which 2026 Kia Seltos variant should you book? Full line-up explained

Kia has officially unveiled the second-generation Seltos in India, marking the global debut of the updated SUV. The new Seltos features a revised exterior design along with a refreshed interior layout. The engine lineup remains unchanged from the outgoing model and continues to include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 115 hp, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol developing 160 hp, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel also rated at 115 hp. Kia has announced eight variants for the India-spec Seltos: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(O), HTX, HTX(A), GTX, and GTX(A)

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, CVT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Bookings for the new Seltos are open at a token amount of ₹25,000. Launch date has been set at 2nd January.

HTE

• Ice Cube LED headlamps with LED DRLs

• Star Map LED tail lamps

• R16 steel wheels with covers

• Front and rear skid plates with silver finish

• Shark fin antenna

• Integrated rear spoiler with LED high-mount stop lamp

• Manual door handles (streamline design)

• Smoky Black & Grey dual-tone interior

• Manual height-adjustable driver seat

• Steering wheel with audio controls

• 12-inch full-segment LCD cluster with 4.2-inch TFT MID

• 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

• 6 speakers

• USB-C charging ports (front x2, rear x2)

• Cruise control with manual speed limit assist

• Keyless entry and central locking

• Power windows with illuminated switches

• Centre console with armrest and cup holders

• LED cabin lamps, sunglass holder, passenger vanity mirror

• Day and night IRVM

• Adjustable front passenger headrest

• Manual air conditioning with rear AC vents

• Electrically adjustable ORVMs in body colour

• Dual-shell horn

HTE (O) - Adds over HTE

• R16 styled steel wheels

• Star Map connected LED tail lamps

• Black high-gloss roof rails

• Smoky Black & Grey semi-leatherette seats

• 60:40 split rear seats with centre armrest and cup holders

• Adjustable rear headrests

• One-touch up/down driver window with safety function

• Seatback pockets for front seats

Automatics only:

• Electric parking brake with auto hold

• Traction control modes: Sand / Mud / Snow

• Drive modes: Eco / Normal / Sport

• Paddle shifters

• Sliding cover for front cup holders

HTK - Adds over HTE (O)

• R17 crystal-cut alloy wheels

• R16 styled steel wheels (1.5 MT only)

• Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold

• Hidden rear wiper

• Rear defogger

• Automatic door handles

• Smart key with push-button start and motion sensor

• Smart key proximity unlock function

• Rear door sunshade curtains

• Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment

• Rear parcel shelf

HTK (O) - Adds over HTK

• Smoky Black & Grey leatherette seats

• Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

• LED personal reading lamps

• Dual-tone leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

• Sporty alloy pedals

• Front parking sensors

• Wireless smartphone charger

Automatics only:

• Front ventilated seats

• 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with relaxation function

HTX(A) - Adds over HTX

• Trinity panoramic display panel

• 12.3-inch HD digital instrument cluster

• Side parking sensors

• ADAS Level 2

GTX – Adds over HTX

• Ice Cube LED projection headlamps with dynamic welcome function

• Star Map LED DRLs with integrated turn signals

• Kia Digital Tiger Face with dark gunmetal accents

• Gloss-black front bumper and cladding

• Black roof lining

• Skid plates with dark gunmetal finish

• Side door garnish with body-colour accents

• R18 alloy wheels

• Neon brake callipers (GT-Line only)

• Front and rear mud flaps

• LED reverse lamps

• Smoky Black & White two-tone interior with leatherette seats

• GT-Line body styling with front and rear bumper inserts

• 10-way power driver seat with lumbar support

• Integrated memory function for driver seat and ORVMs

• Welcome retract function for driver seat

• Auto-reverse ORVMs

• One-touch relaxation function for the driver's power seat

GTX(A) - Adds over GTX

• Trinity panoramic display panel

• 12.3-inch HD digital instrument cluster

• Side parking sensors

• Kia DriveWise technology

• ADAS Level 2