2026 Kia Seltos User Guide: We Answer 5 Hottest Questions Around The New-Gen SUV

The 2026 Kia Seltos has been globally unveiled in India with a major design and interior overhaul that sees the SUV growing larger and more premium overall. With bookings to open later at midnight on December 11, the updated model will be launched on January 2, 2026. The Seltos was the first model in India from the South Korean carmaker and has played a key role in establishing the company’s presence in India over the past six years. Get Launch Updates on Kia Seltos 2026 Notify me Notify me Kia has globally unveiled the 2026 Seltos in India, bringing a full generational update with a bigger footprint

The latest update marks the beginning of the SUV’s second generation, which brings a broad range of updates, both inside and out. As a result, many of our readers have already sent in questions regarding the Seltos’ features, engines, and interior highlights.

Topics Covered:

What is the starting price of the new Kia Seltos 2026?

Which variant of the 2026 Seltos gets Level-2 ADAS?

What is the cabin like in the new Seltos?

Does the Seltos get new engine options?

What is the new Seltos’ off-road capabilities?

To help clear the confusion, here are our answers to the five most commonly asked questions about the new-gen Kia Seltos:

1. I’m planning to buy a petrol or diesel SUV under ₹ 20 lakh with strong road presence. Is the new 2026 Kia Seltos worth considering?

Asked by Arjan Chatterjee

The 2026 Kia Seltos debuts flush door handles and a more squared-off silhouette to enhance its visual presence on the road

If on-road presence is high on your priority list, the new-gen Kia Seltos makes a compelling case for itself with its updated exterior. It brings a beefier front fascia design with a wider grille and vertically stacked LED DRLs and headlamps. The door handles now sit flush within the body, which itself brings a more squared-off silhouette, all of which helps it look more assertive on the road. If the SUV looks noticeably larger, that’s because it is: The SUV measures 4,460 mm in length and 1,830 mm in width, which makes it 95 mm longer and 30 mm wider over the outgoing model. Additionally, the wheelbase has been extended by 80 mm, now measuring 2,690 mm.

The 2026 Seltos retains both petrol and diesel engine options and is expected to sit slightly above the older model in terms of pricing. So, you can expect a sub- ₹15 lakh starting price (ex-showroom) when it launches on January 2, 2026.

2. I want ADAS features in my next SUV. Does the 2026 Seltos offer ADAS and in which variant?

Asked by Aditi Malhotra

The 2026 Seltos does indeed offer a Level-2 ADAS suite, available in the HTX (A) and GTX (A) variants only. The package includes 21 features in the top variant, including collision alerts and avoidance assists, lane driving aids, driver attention detection, 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, smart cruise control with stop & go, and more.

Variant Key Features (Condensed) Engine Availability HTE LED headlamps & DRLs, LED tail lamps, 16-inch steel wheels, manual AC, 12-inch LCD cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen, cruise control, keyless entry, rear AC vents G1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel HTE (O) Adds connected LED tail lamps, semi-leatherette seats, 60:40 rear split, rear armrest, rear adjustable headrests; auto variants get EPB, traction modes, drive modes G1.5 Petrol, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol, 1.5 Diesel HTK Adds 17-inch alloys (except G1.5 MT), auto-fold mirrors, smart key, push-button start, rear sunshades, tilt & telescopic steering G1.5 Petrol, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol, 1.5 Diesel HTK (O) Adds panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, LED personal lamps, wireless charger, front parking sensors; auto variants get ventilated seats & powered driver seat G1.5 Petrol, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol, 1.5 Diesel HTX Adds premium interiors, ambient lighting, 12.3-inch touchscreen, Kia Connect, ventilated seats, Bose 8-speaker system, dual-zone climate control G1.5 Petrol, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol, 1.5 Diesel HTX (A) Adds Trinity panoramic display, 12.3-inch digital cluster, ADAS Level-2 with 21 features, 360° camera, blind view monitor G1.5 Petrol IVT, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol DCT, 1.5 Diesel AT GTX Adds projection LED headlamps, GT-Line styling, 18-inch alloys, sporty interiors, 10-way powered driver seat with memory, auto reverse ORVM G1.5 Petrol IVT, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol, 1.5 Diesel AT GTX (A) Adds ADAS Level-2 suite, Trinity panoramic panel, 12.3-inch digital cluster, additional parking assistance features G1.5 Petrol IVT, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol DCT, 1.5 Diesel AT X-Line Matte/dark styling pack, black alloys, hunter-green interiors, satin accents G1.5 Petrol IVT, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol, 1.5 Diesel AT X-Line (A) X-Line styling + all GTX(A) features including ADAS Level-2 and panoramic display G1.5 Petrol IVT, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol DCT, 1.5 Diesel AT View All Prev Next

3. How spacious is the interior of the 2026 Seltos? Should I choose this SUV if I want premium features?

Asked by Ishaan Bhatia

The new-gen 2026 Kia Seltos features a fully redesigned cabin layout with a dual-screen cockpit and upgraded premium materials

The cabin of the new-gen Seltos has undergone a complete overhaul with a more modern, tech-forward layout. The 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display Panel, new steering wheel and updated switchgear create a more premium look, while the SUV brings flat-folding rear seats that help expand the boot size to 447 litres. For those with families, the second row continues to offer generous headroom, and Kia has increased the wheelbase by 80 mm to 2,690 mm for upgraded legroom. The SUV further features creature comforts such as dual-zone climate control, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting to improve daily usability.

4. I am confused between the petrol and diesel engines. What powertrain options does the new Seltos come with?

Asked by Aarav Menon

Kia continues with the familiar trio under the hood: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. Power and torque figures remain unchanged at 113 bhp/144 Nm for the NA petrol, 158 bhp/253 Nm for the turbo-petrol and 114 bhp/250 Nm for the diesel. These engines retain their respective manual and automatic transmissions. Since, the SUV has grown in size, real-world mileage figures may vary slightly.

Engine Type Power Output Torque Gearbox Options 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 113 bhp 144 Nm Manual, iVT 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol 158 bhp 253 Nm iMT, DCT 1.5-litre Diesel 114 bhp 250 Nm Manual, TC Prev Next

5. I want an SUV that can handle different terrains. How capable is the 2026 Seltos?

Asked by Rahul Chaturvedi

The redesigned rear end of the 2026 Seltos now features sleeker LED tail-lamps and a more sculpted bumper for a wider stance

The new Seltos now gets three traction modes, Snow, Mud and Sand, improving grip and stability no matter the type of terrain. Combined with electronic stability aids, all-wheel disc brakes, 360-degree cameras and a more planted stance, the SUV offers improved usability in mixed driving conditions. While it is not built as a true off-roader, the new generation of the SUV is adaptable enough for the occasional rough patches, hills, or adverse weather conditions.

These questions were answered by Ayush Chakraborty of Hindustan Times. Ayush is an automotive journalist with two years of experience in the sector. He is currently covering news and creating content across HT Auto, Hindustan Times, and Livemint.

If you want your questions answered, send them over to htautodotcom@gmail.com