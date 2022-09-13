Why has bike maker Triumph asked customers not to update iOS 16 on their iPhones?

Apple's new operating system iOS 16 was unveiled on Monday. This new OS has brought features like a new lock screen, editing iMessages, built in keyboard Haptics etc. The other updates include a technology which allows the users to copy text from the videos now. Earlier, the company in iOS 15 had introduced the LIVE text feature which had enabled the users to copy text within a photo or while using the camera. The iOS 16 was unveiled at the Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year.

But the new 3GB update is definitely not a good news for Triumph bike owners.



The US-based bike giant has asked its customers not to update their iPhones to the new software, Mint reported.



In the past few years, the bikes launched by Triumph have been equipped with Bluetooth connectivity support. There is a MyTriumph app which allows users to customise their phone settings, and can be seen on the bike's speedometer.



Now, the bike maker is claiming that its app is not compatible with Apple's new iOS operating system and can disrupt the Bluetooth connectivity between MyTriumph app and the bike's Bluetooth settings.



This might stop the turn-by-turn navigation on the bike. Triumph in its message to the customers has been asking them to continue using the older version.



The company has said it is working closely with the Cupertino-based Apple to resolve the issue quickly as possible.

The Apple iOS is compatible in old versions including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

