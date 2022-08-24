Why is Maruti Suzuki recalling 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles?

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki has decided to recall at least 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles due to a suspected defect in their airbag control unit, Mint quoted the company as saying in its regulatory filing. According to the report, the defect has been detected in the vehicles manufactured between August 6, 2022 to August 16, 2022. The company has taken the step to replace the airbag control unit free of cost in these vehicles. The company suspects that the possible defect might result in malfunctioning during emergency situation. The customers of these vehicles have been advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the replacement. The company said the authorised Maruti Suzuki workshops will communicate with the owners of the affected vehicles for the replacement of the airbag control unit. The customers have also been advised to visit the ‘Important Customer Info’ section of the company website (www.marutisuzuki.com) and fill their vehicle chassis number to check whether their vehicle needs a replacement.

The share price of Maruti Suzuki traded 30 points down at 8,691 at close on Wednesday. The company will unveil its mid-size SUV Grand Vitara next month. The automobile giant has already launched its new Alto K10 in the market this month. The different variants of Alto K10 are priced between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.83 lakh.

Maruti, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, dominates the entry-level, small car segment in India with models like the Alto, which has been a top-seller in the country for several years. But with high inflation and other factors pushing up car prices, growth of small cars has slowed.

