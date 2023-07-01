‘World's lowest car’ takes over the internet. No tyres, doors? How does it look?

A video featuring a car claiming to be the “world's lowest” has become extremely popular on the internet. The car in question appears to have no tyres and no doors for entry, leading to curiosity about how it can be driven. The car appears to have no tires and no doors for entry,(Twitter/@Rainmaker1973)

The video was shared by a Twitter account named Massimo and has garnered over 37 million views and 114,000 likes, indicating its widespread appeal. The caption accompanying the video reads, "The lowest car in the world."

The car showcased in the video is coloured cyan, a shade between green and blue. It only includes the upper part of a typical car, such as the bonnet and window shades. As the car moves along the street, onlookers are astonished and excited, capturing the innovative design on their cameras. They can be seen clapping and shouting with amazement.

The original source of the video is the YouTube channel called Caramagheddon, which is managed by a group of Italian automobile enthusiasts. Their speciality lies in transforming damaged or ordinary cars into unique and extraordinary creations. The "world's lowest car" featured in the viral video is one such remarkable creation.

Exploring interior of the 'world's lowest car' | Pics

The car showcased in the viral video has some interesting features inside. Let's take a closer look at its interior:

Firstly, a robot is installed within the car. It is placed on a sturdy wooden board to ensure stability during the car's movement. The robot likely aids in controlling the car's functions.

To ensure a smooth and obstacle-free path, a GoPro camera is added to the head of the car. This camera captures a clear view of the road ahead, helping the driver navigate without any obstructions.

This is how the driver can enter into this car. (YouTube/Caramagheddon)

The GoPro camera showing the view of the road ahead. (YouTube/Caramagheddon)

This is how it looks inside the car.(YouTube/Caramagheddon)

Comments

The unique design of the car model featured in the video has sparked a wave of amusing and hilarious comments from viewers. One user expressed their skepticism by saying, "I wonder what will happen when it encounters a speed bump."

Another user humorously questioned the car's classification, saying, “Is it called a car if it cannot carry any passengers?” Referring to the earlier speed bump doubt, another user added humorously, "Let's see how it handles a speed bump."

Injecting a touch of wit, someone commented, “If it's considered a car, then I must be the richest man in the world.” Another a user remarked, "Must have been invented by Mr. Bean for Mr. Bean."

Expressing their awe, one user said, “That looks so unreal,” referring to the unique appearance of the car.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON