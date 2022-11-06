Zeekr 009, ‘world’s first pure electric luxury MPV', launched. Details here

China's Geely Automobile Holdings has, under its Zeekr electric vehicle brand, launched the Zeekr 009, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). “Reengineering luxury, Redefining MPV. Meet ZEEKR 009, the world's first pure electric luxury MPV!” tweeted Geely Group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, Zeekr 09 is the second straight luxury EV launched by the company. Here are a few things you should know about the car:

(1.) The MPV has a dual motor setup which generates maximum power of 536bhp and 686 Nm peak torque. It also has a pair of battery packs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(2.) The 116kWH pack gives it a range of 702km, while the range under the 140kWh pack is 822km.

(3.) Zeekr 009 has features such as an AI intelligent assistant, communication system, 20-speaker Yamaha audio system, 8MP high-definition cameras (7 in total), 360-degree cameras (2MP; 4 in total) etc.

(4.) There is a 10.4-inch infotainment screen as well. Also, a 15.6-inch touchscreen on the ceiling can be used for conference calls.

(5.) The car's maximum passenger capacity is 6. It goes from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds, and has length, width and weight of 5,209mm, 2,024mm and 2,830kg respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail