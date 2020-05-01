e-paper
1,020 take part in quiz organised by PU’s University Institute of Legal Studies

Saurin Thakkar from National Law University, Gujarat, achieved the first position while Hariharan from CMR University, Bangalore, and Anmol Singla from Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, shared the second position.

chandigarh Updated: May 01, 2020 20:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The main aim of the online quiz session called “Quarantiz pro quo” held by University Institute of Legal Studies at Panjab University, Chandigarh, was to keep students updated on the current affairs on general and legal matters during this unprecedented situation.
The criminal justice practicum cell of University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Panjab University (PU), on Friday organised an online quiz session called “Quarantiz pro quo” for students of all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses studying in the institutions recognised by the University Grants Commission, New Delhi.

Of 1,594 students who registered for the quiz, as many as 1,020 participated and completed the session in time. The main aim of the event was to keep students updated on the current affairs on general and legal matters during this unprecedented situation.

Saurin Thakkar from National Law University, Gujarat, achieved the first position while Hariharan from CMR University, Bangalore, and Anmol Singla from Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, shared the second position. The third position was jointly bagged by Harshit Bhimrajka from Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, and Manuureet Singh from Army Institute of Law, Mohali.

The position holders will be awarded with certificate of merit while the other top scorers will be awarded with certificate of appreciation after the lockdown is over. Meanwhile, all the participants will receive participation certificates via email.

