Home / Chandigarh / 10 days on, PGIMER's tele-consultation services see 1,000 registrations in a day

10 days on, PGIMER’s tele-consultation services see 1,000 registrations in a day

These services are only for telephonic consultations; the opening of physical OPD services will be announced separately.

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 01:06 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The initiative that began on May 19 after the hospital resumed OPD services has started gathering pace. Of the 1,000 who registered, 329 were for specialist consultation provided at the New OPD.
The initiative that began on May 19 after the hospital resumed OPD services has started gathering pace. Of the 1,000 who registered, 329 were for specialist consultation provided at the New OPD.
         

More than 1,000 patients registered through tele-consultation at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Friday.

The initiative that began on May 19 after the hospital resumed OPD services has started gathering pace. Of the 1,000 who registered, 329 were for specialist consultation provided at the New OPD.

Professor Jagat Ram, director PGIMER, said, “In the thick of Covid-19, we had suspended OPDs for fear of transmission. However, I am happy that our initiative of tele-consultation is gaining popularity as we examined 1,000 patients today. Though in a limited number, it is some satisfaction that we are able to cater to the health needs of our patients ensuring their safety as well.”

Professor Ashok Kumar, additional medical superintendent and official spokesperson, PGIMER, while detailing about the process said, “Those seeking tele-consultation services have to call the dedicated telephone numbers of the respective OPD centres between 8am and 9am for registration on the particular OPD days (Monday to Saturday, except OPD holidays) as per the existing OPD schedule.”

“Once the registration process is done, patients will receive a call from the respective departments during the day between 10am and 5pm. The patients are requested to provide a working mobile number preferably with WhatsApp facility during the registration for ease of communication with doctors,” added Kumar.

These services are only for telephonic consultations; the opening of physical OPD services will be announced separately.

PGIMER TELE-CONSULTATION HELPLINE NUMBERS

New OPD: 0172-2755991

Advanced Eye Centre (AEC) & Drug De-addiction Treatment Centre: 0172-2755992

Advanced Cardiac Centre (ACC): 0172-2755993

Advanced Paediatric Centre (APC): 0172-2755994

Oral Health Sciences (OHSC): 0172-2755995

