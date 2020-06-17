e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 100 isolation coaches sent to Delhi by Ambala railway division

100 isolation coaches sent to Delhi by Ambala railway division

The coaches are equipped with facilities to be used as a medical ward.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:18 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An isolation coach for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.
An isolation coach for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Ambala railway division has sent nearly 100 isolation coaches to Delhi, amid surging cases of Covid-19 in the Capital, leading to shortage of beds in hospitals.

Sharing details, divisional railway manager of Ambala division, GM Singh said, “We have sent nearly 100 such coaches in the last the few days on the demand of Delhi authorities. These coaches were sent from the Jagadhari workshop. We have nearly 100 more coaches scattered at Ambala and Jagadhari, and more are getting ready at some stations over the division. More such coaches will be sent to Delhi if they demand.”

The coaches are expected to be stationed at Anand Vihar Terminal in East Delhi for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. They have been lying unused since April and modified to be used in case of emergency. They are equipped with facilities to be used as a medical ward.

In these coaches, the middle berth of each ward has been removed and the lower portion of the compartment is plugged with plyboards.

Four available toilets have been converted into two bathrooms with hand shower, buckets and mugs in each.

Each ward has been provided bottle holders, electric points for medical instruments and air curtains. There is a provision of 415 volts of external power supply as well.

top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral
2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In