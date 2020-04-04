161 quintals of food products to be transported to Bandra from Ludhiana

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 01:12 IST

Twenty-three cartons (each weighing seven quintals) containing food products will be transported to Bandra (in Maharashtra) via a parcel special train from the Ludhiana railway station on Friday.

Indian Railways has started running parcel special trains between Bandra Terminus and Ludhiana for the transportation of essential goods including dairy products, medicines, medical equipment, groceries and food items.

A goods train departed from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday at 8.00pm to arrive at Ludhiana railway station around 11.30am on Friday. “There were 17 cartons (weighing four quintals each) containing medicines and medical equipment that were unloaded from the train at Ludhiana railway station on platform number 2,” said chief parcel officer Vijay Kumar Saini.

“A total of 23 cartons were loaded in the parcel special train which will transport the food products to Bandra,” he added.

Senior divisional commercial manager (senior DCM) Vivek Sharma said biscuit manufacturing firm Cremica is availing the railway service to transport the food items. “The 23 cartons include biscuits and other food products. The train will depart from Ludhiana at 11.30pm on Friday,” he said.

“More cartons will be loaded from other stations as the train will stop at Ambala, Delhi, Rewari, Jaipur, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Surat and Vapi railway stations before reaching Bandra Terminus,” he added.

As per the schedule, the train will depart from Ludhiana on April 3, 5, 8, 10 and 15 to transport goods at Bandra Terminus, Sharma said. “The interested companies in Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar who want to transport their essential products can contact the chief parcel supervisors of the three stations. Their contact numbers are 9779233952 (Ludhiana), 8146632991 (Jalandhar) and 9779233953 (Amritsar),” the senior DCM added.