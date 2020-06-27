166 drug peddlers held, 126 drug cases registered so far this year in Ludhiana: Police chief

chandigarh

The district police have registered as many as 126 drug peddling cases and arrested 166 smugglers during this year so far. The police also made a list of infamous habitual offenders and took 30 such offenders in preventive detention.

These figures were released by commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal in a press release issued on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Friday.

He said action against drug peddlers continued during lockdown also.

Agrawal added, “The police have seized 1.7kg heroin, 3.6kg opium, 350kg poppy husk, 1.7kg charas, 43.5kg ganja, 124gm narcotics powder, 23,333 intoxicant pills and 35 injections. Besides, five proclaimed offenders in drug cases have also been arrested.”

The district police chief added the Ludhiana police also unearthed the entire chain of drug supply and systematically worked out forward and backward linkages in the supply chain through proper investigation in each case of recovery of illicit drugs.

Action against drug smugglers and traffickers for forfeiture of their illegally acquired property was also started under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He said ‘Operation Rat Hunt’ has also been launched to eradicate drugs and drug peddlers from the district.

“Activities of drug smugglers are also being monitored through safe city cameras installed in the district. Special round-the- clock inter-district nakas have been set up in the district to monitor inter-district smuggling of drugs,” said the police chief.

“The olice are also focusing on generating a mass movement to make the public aware of the bad effects of drugs through community partnership. Under this movement, as many as 129 seminars were organised in various villages and wards. A massive awareness drive is also being undertaken on the social media,” he added.

The police chief also said strict action would be taken if any policeman is found negligent in doing his duty or supporting any illegal activities in any manner relating to smuggling of drugs.