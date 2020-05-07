e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 17-year-old booked for raping two-year-old

17-year-old booked for raping two-year-old

The boy was caught red-handed by the child’s mother who then called the police and filed a formal complaint

chandigarh Updated: May 07, 2020 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police said the accused is a neighbour of the victim
Police said the accused is a neighbour of the victim(Representative image)
         

Chandigarh Police apprehended a 17-year-old boy on Monday for allegedly raping a two-year-old toddler when she was sitting inside a three-wheeler near her house in Sector 25.

Police said the accused is a neighbour of the victim. “The boy was caught red-handed by the child’s mother. She then called the police and filed a formal complaint,” police said.

A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused who has been sent to a juvenile home.

tags
top news
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news