2 booked for bailing out drug peddler on fake identity in Ludhiana

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 00:36 IST

The police here have booked two persons for submitting fake identification documents in the court to bail out a drugs case accused.

The duo has been identified as Harpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused had applied online for the copy of a land record in Gaunspur village and paid Rs 200 as fee. The land belonged to one Naveen Bhatia. Following this, the accused procured a fake Aadhaar card in his name. While Harpreet posed as Naveen in the court, Gurpreet disguised as one Paramjit Singh.

The accused then submitted these fake documents in the court and availed bail for Harjinder Singh, alias Jinder, who was arrested by the Sadar police of Khanna in a drug peddling case on December 2. When the documents were scanned, the court sensed something irregular and ordered an investigation.

ASI Sukhpal Singh said that he visited Gaunspur and verified the documents with the sarpanch and nambardar, who clarified that people with such names didn’t live in the village and the property documents are were forged.

Later, the police found that a builder named Naveen Bhatia was developing a colony near the village and the accused used this information to forge documents in his name.

A under sections 420, 465, 467, 471, 474 and 120-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at the Division 5 police station. A hunt is on to arrest the accused, the ASI said.