e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 2 deaths, 332 cases reported in Himachal

2 deaths, 332 cases reported in Himachal

205 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 18,179

chandigarh Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
         

Two more Covid-related deaths were reported in Himachal on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 295, officials said.

A 58-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Sirmaur while a 94-year-old woman died in Kangra district. As many as 332 new cases were reported in the state on Wednesday and the state’s tally climbed to 21,149. Of these, 2,646 cases are active. Meanwhile, 205 patients also recovered, taking the total recoveries to 18,179.

Of the total cases, 88 have been reported in Mandi, 72 in Shimla , 38 in Kullu, 28 in Kinnaur, 27 in Kangra, 24 in Solan, 22 in Bilaspur, 11 in Sirmaur, seven each in Lahaul-Spiti and Hamirpur, six in Chamba and two in Una district.

With 3,584 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district, followed by Kangra (2,965), Mandi (2,789), Shimla (2,367), Sirmaur (2,245), Una (1,519), Kullu (1,390), Bilaspur (1,245), Hamirpur (1,210), Chamba (1,115) and Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur (330 each).

tags
top news
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Myanmar terror outfit arms itself with Chinese weapons
Myanmar terror outfit arms itself with Chinese weapons
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In