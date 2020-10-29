2 deaths, 332 cases reported in Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:29 IST

Two more Covid-related deaths were reported in Himachal on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 295, officials said.

A 58-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Sirmaur while a 94-year-old woman died in Kangra district. As many as 332 new cases were reported in the state on Wednesday and the state’s tally climbed to 21,149. Of these, 2,646 cases are active. Meanwhile, 205 patients also recovered, taking the total recoveries to 18,179.

Of the total cases, 88 have been reported in Mandi, 72 in Shimla , 38 in Kullu, 28 in Kinnaur, 27 in Kangra, 24 in Solan, 22 in Bilaspur, 11 in Sirmaur, seven each in Lahaul-Spiti and Hamirpur, six in Chamba and two in Una district.

With 3,584 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district, followed by Kangra (2,965), Mandi (2,789), Shimla (2,367), Sirmaur (2,245), Una (1,519), Kullu (1,390), Bilaspur (1,245), Hamirpur (1,210), Chamba (1,115) and Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur (330 each).