2 deaths, 84 new cases in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:52 IST

SANGRUR/JALANDHAR/Amritsar

Punjab on Wednesday reported two deaths and 84 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,879‬.

Sangrur district recorded its first death from the virus when disease when a 70-year-old man succumbed to the disease in a Patiala hospital, health officials said. Meanwhile, 11 new patients were tested positive for Covid-19 in the district.

“The deceased Mohammad Bashir was hailing from Malerkotla town. He was also suffering from tuberculosis and was on ventilator for the past five days,” said civil surgeon Dr Raj Kumar.

Out of 11 patients, four are family members of Bashir and two policemen from Sangrur town.

Jalandhar reported 10th coronavirus death after an 86-year-old man, Dev Dutt Sharma, a resident of Moti Nagar, died. Besides, three more people of age group 46-64 years tested positive of novel coronavirus in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

A 53-year-old man tested positive of novel coronavirus in Kapurthala district on Wednesday.

SHO AMONG 44 TEST POSITIVE IN MAJHA

Nineteen people, including a station house officer (SHO), tested positive for Covid-19 in Pathankot on Wednesday, officials said.

Pathankot deputy commissioner (DC) GS Khaira said, “Nineteen of 245 people whose reports were received from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19.”

“A 32-year-old SHO at Pathankot Division’s Number 1 Police Station was among the 19 people to test positive. A four-year-old boy has also tested positive,” the DC said, adding that the health department was tracing the contacts and source of infection. So far, the district has recorded 113 Covid-19 cases, of which 52 are active,” the DC said.

13 INFECTED IN GURDASPUR

Gurdaspur civil surgeon Dr Kishan Chand said, “On Wednesday, 13 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported. One patient is a resident of Gurdaspur, one of Kamo Nangal village, two of Dhaliwal and nine of Batala. All patients are the direct contacts of previously diagnosed Covid-19 patients.”

12 MORE POSITIVE IN AMRITSAR

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “12 people were tested positive for Covid-19 out of which 6 are fresh community transmission cases. Five people are the contacts of Covid-19 patient while a man, who had returned from Mumbai recently, was also tested positive. The district’s total is now 527 and out of them, 383 have recovered.”

FOUR NEW CASES IN PATIALA

Four persons tested positive for the virus in Patiala on Wednesday. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the positive patients include 16-year-old worker of marriage palace at Nabha and 55-year-old woman, who is contact of earlier tested positive patient from Nabha. Two other include patients from Samana and Sangrur.

One case was reported from Barnala.

Three men, including two returnees from other states, tested positive for coronavirus disease in Mohali on Wednesday, taking the district’s total count to 140. Of these only 25 cases remain active.

Seventeen people, , including an employee working in a prominent cycle manufacturing unit of the city, two pregnant woman and a foreign travellers were tested positive of Covid-19 in Ludhiana.

(Inputs from Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali and Kapurthala)