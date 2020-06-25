e-paper
Chandigarh / 2 men arrested with 50g heroin, 1.5 kg cannabis in Himachal

2 men arrested with 50g heroin, 1.5 kg cannabis in Himachal

One of the accused entered the state from Haryana without a pass, accused and four policemen quarantined

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image )
         

Two people were arrested for possession of heroin and cannabis in two separate incidents on Thursday.

One of the accused, Deepak, is resident of Rohtak, was held with 50 gram of heroin in Rampur Bushahr.

Deepak was stopped during a traffic check near Khaneri. The heroin was found wrapped in a polythene bag kept in the dashboard.

Police also found out that the accused had entered Himachal Pradesh without an entry pass. The accused and four police personnel have been institutional quarantined.

A case under Sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

In another incident, police on Thursday morning arrested a man with 1.5 kg cannabis (charas) in Kullu.

The accused, Diwan Chand, 45, is a resident of Dobhi village, Kullu.

The accused was arrested by police officers who were patrolling Bhulang Bihal. During the checking, police recovered cannabis from him and he was immediately arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said that police are conducting the investigation.

