Home / Chandigarh / 22-year-old vegetable vendor stabbed to death in Ludhiana

22-year-old vegetable vendor stabbed to death in Ludhiana

The vendor was attacked by snatchers, say police

chandigarh Updated: May 20, 2020 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
The incident took place around 5.30am when the victim, Ramu, who was on his way to the vegetable market
A 22-year-old vegetable vendor was stabbed to death by unidentified snatchers in Chander Nagar on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 5.30am when the victim, Ramu, who was on his way to the vegetable market.

Ramu was stopped by unidentified persons near Malhi Palace in Chander Nagar. The accused demanded cash from him and when Ramu resisted, they stabbed him with sharp-edged weapons and fled.

Ramu died on the spot. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Police are scanning through CCTV footage to identify the assaulters. An FIR is yet to be registered.

