Home / Chandigarh / 29-year-old arrested with 10 gram heroin in Chandigarh

29-year-old arrested with 10 gram heroin in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested for gambling and an unidentified man was booked for a bicycle theft in the city

chandigarh Updated: Jun 10, 2020 01:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 29-year-old resident of Sector 40 was arrested with 10 gram heroin, the police said on Tuesday. Ravinder Singh was arrested from a T-point in Gawala colony near the bus stand in Maloya on Monday. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered.

3 ARRESTED FOR GAMBLING

The police on Tuesday said they have arrested three persons identified as Sanjay, Islam Ali and Raju of Maloya while they were gambling near Sai Mandir on Monday. A total cash ₹3,600 was recovered from their possession. A case was registered.

CYCLE STOLEN FROM LAKE

A Mohali resident reported a theft of a bicycle from Sukhna Lake’s parking lot. Gursharnpreet Singh, 18, told the police that an unidentified person stole his Suncross bicycle from near the lake parking. He said that on Monday at 6.30am, he had parked his cycle in the parking lot and gone for a walk. At around 8:30am when he returned, his cycle was missing. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

