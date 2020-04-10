3 coronavirus patients in Una recover, set to go home

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 20:28 IST

Three Tablighi Jamaat members who were tested positive for coronavirus have recovered and are set to get discharged from the hospital after they tested negative for the deadly virus, officials said on Friday.

As per the protocol, the Una patients, who are undergoing treatment at Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda will be discharged from the hospital as they have tested negative for the disease. They were among the index (first) positive cases of Jamaat workers in Himachal.

The second follow-up sample of the other three Solan Jamaat workers will be tested tomorrow. They were tested positive on April 4. With the three patients testing negative twice, the number of active cases in the state has come down to 18, all of them Jamaat workers.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said that a total of 76 samples were tested at RPGMC, Tanda and all came out negative including second follow-up samples of three Jamaat workers from Una.

All 19 samples tested in the first run at IGMC came out negative, including the first follow up samples of three Jamaat workers from Solan. Apart from this, 18 samples of primary contacts of Jamaat workers tested at Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli also came out negative.

In total, as many as 127 samples were tested at the three testing facilities of which 113 came out negative and reports of remaining are awaited. Negative samples include that of 35 family members and primary contact of four positive Jamaat workers from the Tissa area of Chamba.

So far, the state health authorities have tested 900 people for coronavirus, whereas more than 2,500 people have been kept in quarantine.

To date, the state has recorded a total of 28 Covid-19 positive cases including one casualty. Four have shifted to other states for treatment. One patient, a Tibetan man had died of the virus on March 23.