3 IPS officers transferred in Himachal, Sirmour gets new SP

3 IPS officers transferred in Himachal, Sirmour gets new SP

Three Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers have also been handed over the additional charge of municipal corporation commissioner with immediate effect.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 10:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Ahmed Payam Siddique, a 1991-batch IPS officer, is the new additional director general and commandant general, home guards, civil defence and fire services, Shimla.
Ahmed Payam Siddique, a 1991-batch IPS officer, is the new additional director general and commandant general, home guards, civil defence and fire services, Shimla.(HT file photo)
         

The Himachal Pradesh government has transferred three Indian Police Services (IPS) officers with immediate effect. The notification was issued on Wednesday evening.

Ahmed Payam Siddique, a 1991-batch IPS officer, is the new additional director general and commandant general, home guards, civil defence and fire services, Shimla.

Sirmour superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Krishan Sharma has replaced Khushal Chand Sharma as the SP, law and order, Shimla. Sharma has been transferred in his place as the SP, Sirmour.

Three Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers have also been handed over the additional charge of municipal corporation commissioner with immediate effect.

The registrar of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University, Mandi, Rajiv Kumar, will hold the additional charge of the Mandi MC chief, while the registrar of CSK University of Agriculture, Palampur, Pankaj Sharma, will hold the additional charge of the Palampur MC commissioner; and the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, registrar, Prashant Kirkek, will hold the additional charge of the post of the Solan MC chief.

