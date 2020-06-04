e-paper
3- member committee formed to check spike in Covid-19 cases in Amritsar

Amritsar is the only district in Punjab to have crossed the 400-cases mark

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
: The Punjab directorate of health has formed a three-member committee to look into the reasons behind increasing Covid-19 cases in the Amritsar district and to assist the district administration combat the disease.

Amritsar is the only district in Punjab to have crossed the 400-cases mark. It has also reported 7 deaths. Besides, 90 cases of community transmission have surfaced.

The committee comprises Amritsar additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Himanshu Aggarwal, municipal corporation joint commissioner Nitish Singla and Punjab State AIDS Control Society medical officer Dr Sukhwinder Kaur.

“Our main focus of the team will be to increase sample collection. Earlier, 150- 200 samples were being collected in the district daily. Now, it has increased to 500 and we will collect over 1,000 samples in coming days. We have categorised all the priority areas and have fixed the responsibilities of the officers from the civil and health administration,” said ADC Aggarwal.

Nitish Singla said, “The team will also focus on maintaining the home quarantine rules.”

