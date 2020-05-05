32% spike in non-Covid deaths of senior citizens in April in Chandigarh, admn to examine trend

chandigarh

Updated: May 05, 2020 23:08 IST

Chandigarh has seen a 32% spike in non-Covid deaths among senior citizens (60 years and above) in April compared to last year.

Last year, 118 deaths of senior citizens were reported in April, which increased to 156 this time, as per data obtained from the municipal corporation’s birth and death control department.

Director of health services Dr G Dewan said examining birth and death data is not a routine practice; but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, a check is being kept on the trend.

He said data of non-Covid deaths in March showed no unusual trend. “In fact, number of deaths had gone down due to various reasons, including dip in accidents.”

“If a category has seen hike in deaths in April, we will get the trend examined, and check the cause,” he said.

Dr Dewan said that the cause of death is mentioned in every death form and this file is maintained by the MC.

“I will get all forms collected and check if there are deaths caused by respiratory disease or chest pain, which are symptoms of Covid-19 . Accordingly, we will see if there need for further examination,” he added.

As per sources, PGIMER is already testing non-Covid deaths who had symptoms of the infection.

Sources added they have sampled five cases which have all tested negative.

Will share data: MC

MC’s medical officer health (MoH) Dr Amrit Warring, who is also the deputy registrar of death and birth control, said data has been compiled after obtaining figures from all crematoriums in the city.

“There seems to be no unusual trend in non-Covid deaths. But, health authorities can analyse it better. We will share whatever is available with us,” he added.

In March, number of deaths reported were 219 against 271 reported during the corresponding time period last year.

Meanwhile, in January, 331 deaths were reported against 311 last year, while 237 deaths in February against 263 during the corresponding time period for last year.

In April 2020, four deaths were recorded in the age group of one to 20, while 11 deaths were reported in 2019.

In the age group of 20 to 40, 15 deaths were reported in April 2020 while 35 were reported in 2019 for the time period.

In the age group of 40 to 60, 51 deaths were recorded in April 2020, while 41 were recorded in 2019 for the corresponding time period.

Total deaths recorded in April 2020 were 226 while 205 were recorded in 2019.