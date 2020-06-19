4 arrested for assaulting Hallomajra youth

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:52 IST

Four men were arrested in Hallomajra on Thursday for assaulting another man named Mosin Khan because of old enmity. An attempt to murder case was registered and weapons used in the crime recovered.

Sandeep alias Vicky (23), Manoj (19), Rohan alias Putti (19) and Rahul alias Mochhi (19) were arrested after Vicky had an altercation with Khan and called his associates to attack him.

Sandeep and Khan had often picked up fights earlier.

In a statement to the police, Khan’s friend Mika said Khan had called him to say that he had an argument with Sandeep and his brothers asked him to come over at the Hallomajra light point to pick him.

As he arrived to take Khan back home on his scooter, Mika said he noticed Khan’s clothes were torn and as soon as they moved on Sandeep and Manoj carrying sharp-edged weapons, accompanied by eight to 10 other men armed with stones, bricks, sticks and broken bottles attacked Khan.

Mika said he managed to escape and hid in his friend Sonu’s house, only to return later to the scene to take an injured Khan to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Police were informed about the incident by a doctor at the hospital and as Khan was unable to give a statement Mika lodged the complaint.

A case under sections 147,148,149,307,341 of the IPC was registered.

The accused, who are school dropouts and unemployed, were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Sandeep and Manoj have two previous cases of assault lodged against them at the Sector 31 police station.