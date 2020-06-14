e-paper
Chandigarh

4 IPS officers shifted, Arpit Shukla to replace Prabodh Kumar as BoI head

Confusion remains whether Kumar will continue to head the SIT probing Bargari sacrilege cases

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Punjab government on Friday transferred four IPS officers, including special director general of police (DGP) Prabodh Kumar as head of the Bureau of Investigation (BoI).

ADGP Arpit Shukla, a 1993-batch IPS officer, will now head BoI, a wing of the state police that deals with serious crime-related probes.

But it was not clear whether Kumar, a 1988-batch IPS officer, will continue to head the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases. He has been posted as special DGP (provisioning).

As SIT head, Kumar and other three members had objected to IG Kunwar Vijay Partap’s style of functioning as how he filed a challan without taking them into confidence.

Kumar’s transfer as BOI head was termed as routine.

Also, Gursharan Kaur Sandhu was posted as as IGP (provisioning) as IGP (personnel) whereas Babu Lal Meena will now be DIG-cum-joint director, Punjab Police Academy, Philllaur. Gulneet Khurana was posted as AIG (counter intelligence).

