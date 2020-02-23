e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 46 shopkeepers challaned in a drive against corridor encroachments in Chandigarh

46 shopkeepers challaned in a drive against corridor encroachments in Chandigarh

Traders were fined ₹2,000 each in Sector 17 and Sector 19 for keeping the corridors blocked with goods,which were confiscated

chandigarh Updated: Feb 23, 2020 01:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
MC workers clearing encroachments from a corridor in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Goods were confiscated and shopkeepers were fined ₹2,000 each. MC now plans a similar drive in the Sector 22 market.
MC workers clearing encroachments from a corridor in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Goods were confiscated and shopkeepers were fined ₹2,000 each. MC now plans a similar drive in the Sector 22 market.(HT PHOTO)
         

After regulating vendors, the municipal corporation has started cracking down on shopkeepers for encroaching upon market corridors.

As many as 46 challans of ₹2,000 each were issued in Sector 17 and Sector 19 (Sadar Bazaar) for keeping the corridors blocked with goods,which were confiscated.

MC enforcement wing inspector-in-charge Sunil Kumar said the drive was held under the direction of the MC commissioner. “We have confiscated anything that was blocking the corridors in Sectors 17 and 19. Similar drives will be held in other sectors.”

“Those challaned in Sector 17 include Kohinoor Plaza, Bansal Textile, Fashion Cap, Viva. There was major violation by booths in Sector 19 market,” said an official of the enforcement staff. MC now plans a similar exercise in Sector 22 Shastri market. Sources said encroachments are at a peak on Sunday when the enforcement staff is off duty.

Chandigarh News