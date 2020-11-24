e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / ₹5 lakh, jewellery stolen from IB officer’s house in Chandigarh

₹5 lakh, jewellery stolen from IB officer’s house in Chandigarh

Burglars struck at the locked government accommodation in Sector 46 when the officer was out of town on leave

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Burglars struck at the locked government accommodation of an Intelligence Bureau officer in Sector 46 and fled with ₹5 lakh and jewellery, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

Sansar Chand, a junior intelligence officer, had gone out of town on leave when he received a call from his neighbour on Sunday evening, informing him that the lock of his main door was broken.

He returned on Monday to find that ₹5 lakh that he had taken as a personal loan besides a pair of earrings, two nose pins, three pairs of silver anklets and three silver rings were missing.

Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the burglars. A case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (house break-in) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Sector 34.

Meanwhile, another case of theft was reported at a painter’s house in Kajheri village, Sector 52. Lal Babu, the house owner, told police that his wife had gone to get clothes drying on the roof when the thief struck. A bag containing jewellery items was stolen. A case has been registered at the police station in Sector 36.

top news
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In