Home / Chandigarh / 6,355 cops withdrawn from non-core duties to create Covid reserves in Punjab

6,355 cops withdrawn from non-core duties to create Covid reserves in Punjab

Non-core police duties include those attached with police or civil officers and threatened persons, and officials on temporary attachment with other units.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab Police has withdrawn 6,355 personnel from non-core duties to create Covid reserves and reinforce its field force at police stations and in the armed battalions.

While 202 Covid reserves have been created in police stations across districts, another 20 have been constituted in the armed battalions to improve operational readiness for enforcement of various safety norms and protocols in the state, director general of police Dinkar Gupta said during the Covid review video conference here.

Gupta said the manpower mobilisation exercise was undertaken from July 17, and as of July 23, 3,669 personnel were part of the 202 Covid reserves in districts while 475 were in the Covid reserves of the armed battalions. The diversion of force has been done from non-core police duties at district police offices, police lines, Saanjh Kendras, those attached with police/civil officers and threatened persons, and officials on temporary attachment with other units.

“Post the exercise, an additional 1,800 police personnel have been mobilised at the police stations, across the ranks of constable to inspector,” he said. As for the armed battalions, the additional personnel deployment, in addition to 475 in the Covid reserves, has been made at Shambhu Barrier (118), security duty in districts (191) and NGOs of armed battalions (102).

