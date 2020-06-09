6 succumb to virus in Haryana, case count goes past 5,000

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:05 IST

355 INFECTIONS Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat remain biggest contributor to the state’s tally

Six coronavirus patients in Haryana succumbed to the respiratory illness, taking the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 45 on Tuesday. While two deaths each were reported from Gurugram and Faridabad districts, one patient each from Sonepat and Rohtak districts died.

The state on Tuesday recorded 355 fresh Covid-19 cases, which pushed the Haryana’s tally of infections to 5,209. The number of total active cases was 3,357, according to the medical bulletin of health department.

There were 45 critically ill patients, 15 of whom required ventilator support, in the state on Tuesday.

Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat, the three national capital region (NCR) districts together registered 243 fresh cases to remain the largest contributor to the Covid-19 tally.

While Gurugram saw 164 new cases, 41 infections were detected in Faridabad and 38 in Sonepat. On Tuesday, Gurugram district had 1,678 active cases, followed by Faridabad (603) and Sonepat (284).

Among other districts, Rohtak registered 28 fresh cases, Rewari (15), Palwal (13), Jind (12), Hisar (9), Bhiwani and Panchkula (7 each), Yamunanagar (5), Mahendergarh (4), Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal (3 each), Panipat, Fatehabad and Jhajjar (1 each). Nuh, Kaithal, Sirsa and Charkhi Dadri did not report any fresh case on Tuesday.

Though the medical bulletin mentioned limited cases, Karnal administration said five people were tested positive for the virus, taking the number of infected persons to 108 in the district. Two of them belonged to other states, said Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, adding that the three local patients and their family members have been quarantined.

Ambala district also crossed the 100-mark with 16 new infections.

A 70-year-old woman was found infected in Kurukshetra. The district has logged 56 coronavirus cases so far. Kurukshetra chief medical officer Sukhbir Singh said the woman belonged to Ladwa and contracted the disease from two of her infected family members.

NINE-MONTH-OLD BOY AMONG 5 DADRI PATIENTS

In Rohtak, 28 contacts of infected persons were tested positive, while a 20-year-old woman and her nine-month-old son from Rawaldhi village were among the carriers detected in Dadri. Fifteen people tested positive in Sonepat and one in Jhajjar on Tuesday.