605 challaned in 11 days for stopping vehicles illegally on busy roads in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:48 IST

As many as 612 vehicles have been fined in the Chandigarh traffic police drive launched on February 1 to decongest the busy Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg and Udyog Path.

Of 605 challans issued for stopping illegally on these roads, 80% have been against cabbies and auto-rickshaw drivers. Just six challans have been issued for switching lanes illegally and a lone for blocking the way to slip roads.

“The drive was initiated to handle traffic congestion on these three roads. Auto drivers and cab drivers were found to be the main violators, and have been taken to task,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan.

The drive is being carried out on Dakshin Marg (from Tribune Chowk to Sector 25 West), Udyog Path (from Sector 28/29 road to Sector 14/25 road) and Madhya Marg (from Transport light point to the road dividing Panjab University and PGIMER). All challans are issued under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, under which the first offence invites ₹500 fine, which is doubled subsequently.

Hind Auto Rickshaw Worker Union president Anil Kumar alleged that they are being harassed and are losing business because of not being allowed to park their three-wheelers on the main carriageways of these three roads.



Meanwhile, when it comes to lane driving, traffic police are focusing more on awareness. “We had set up makeshift barriers at the Press light point on Madhya Marg to make motorists learn about lane driving,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shashank Anand.

This week, such barricades have been set up at the Aroma light point in Sector 22. “Barricades are being put up near the intersections so that a motorist who wants to turn right lines up in the right lane,” said an official.

Anand said barriers will be set up on other roads as well.

However, with motorists taking time to adapt to lane driving, frequent traffic snarls were witnessed on Madhya Marg last week.

“The thought behind the initiative is nice, but the enforcement needs to be better,” said Ranvinder Singh Gill, president of the Sector 8 resident welfare association. “Lane markings extended beyond the cut from Sector 18 towards this intersection. So anyone wanting to go to Sector 8 from there had no option

but to go straight towards

Sector 9.”

In Sector 22, the situation is better. The barricades were removed during peak hours on Tuesday evening. Vinod Vashisht, president of Government Houses Resident Welfare Society, Sector 22, said: “The barricades are teaching driving etiquette to people. Lining up properly will help get rid of traffic jams at this busy intersection.”