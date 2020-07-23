e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 61-year-old woman is UT's 13th fatality

61-year-old woman is UT’s 13th fatality

The woman was the resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. She expired at a private Hospital in Panchkula.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 23, 2020 01:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 61-year-old woman became Chandigarh’s 13th Covid-19 fatality even as the city received 29 fresh cases on Wednesday. This is the seventh fatality this month.

“She was diagnosed as positive for Covid-19. She had reported to the hospital with comorbidities including, diabetics, hypertension, hypothyroidism, and left Tibia fracture,” UT’s Covid-19 bulletin said.

As many seven people who died of the virus in the city were aged 60 or above. Meanwhile, among the new cases, two nurses of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, tested positive, taking the UT’s Covid-19 tally to 780.

Fourteen of Chandigarh’s 29 new cases are contacts of previously diagnosed cases.

Four of a family, residing on PGIMER campus also contracted the infection. They are contacts of previously positive case, who returned from Bengaluru. Nine males from Sector 19, 21, 28, 37, 41, 43, 47, besides Dhanas, Badheri have also been found positive. Their source of infection is not known.

Eight people were released from hospitals after recovery, taking the number of discharged people to 526.

