650 symptomatic cases identified in Chandigarh’s house-to-house survey, 546 being tracked

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 01:22 IST

Even as no one is being tested as part of a house-to-house survey to track Covid-19 cases, about 650 persons exhibiting likely symptoms have been identified by the Chandigarh health department, which aims to cover the city’s entire population of around 12 lakh.

About 586 cases are being monitored daily by the medical officer, it has been learnt, as the administration puts the onus of responsibility on the citizens to be forthcoming with their health details.

Till date, a population of 9.92 lakh from 2.53 lakh households has been covered by 1,291 teams.

“It’s a survey, not a screening,” said Dr Sangeeta, who goes by one name, from the department. “The intention is to give people locked down in their homes a sense of comfort that the health department is there for them. Health workers are approaching them at the doorsteps. It’s the social responsibility of the residents to reveal details,” she said.

“No samples are being taken,” she said.

The survey is being conducted on the pattern of pulse polio campaign with the city divided into four zones. Hotspots are covered first, followed by colonies and then sectors.

“About 150 auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) are deployed in the field, with one ANM and one beldar (local worker) in each team. They have been given a set of questions to ask and it’s the responsibility of the people to come forward and share details if there’s any symptomatic case,” Dr Sangeeta added.

About 650 symptomatic cases have been traced and follow-up of 586 is being done daily by the medical officer of the area. Of the remaining 67, she said either they were not at home or their houses were locked so they were not being tracked.

On the ANMs, Dr G Dewan, director, health services, said, “They are doing a wonderful job and it should be appreciated by city residents. They are not doctors as we cannot employ doctors for field survey. The ANMs are going from house to house to save time and are filling forms only for symptomatic cases. We are following these cases daily.”

The survey is likely to be completed by the weekend. “It’s on the pattern suggested by the Union ministry and we will be putting it forth to see if it can be used in other parts as well,” said Dr Shivani Gupta, World Health Organization consultant, Chandigarh.