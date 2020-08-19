e-paper
70-year-old cyclist hit by car dies in Chandigarh, driver booked

Elderly man was returning home after work, with his son on another cycle, when the mishap took place.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 19, 2020 18:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 70-year-old cyclist, who was hit by a car in Sector 29 on Monday, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The deceased, Chatrepal, was a resident of Mauli Jagran and painted houses for a living.

His son, Virender Pal, told the police that he and his father were returning home from Sector 21 on their cycles after finishing work. When they reached near the taxi stand in Sector 29, a white Hyundai i20 hit his father’s cycle. He rushed his father to GMCH, Sector 32, where he died during treatment.

The car driver was identified as Lalit Parshad, hailing from Uttarakhand. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.

As many as 20 people have been killed in 18 road accidents in Chandigarh since January 2020.

