₹98 lakh road tax notice issued to firm owned by SAD leader’s mother

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:12 IST

The district administration on Friday issued a road tax recovery notice of ₹98.39 lakh to a transport company owned by mother of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parambans Singh Romana.

Faridkot tehsildar Paramdeep Singh has directed the company to deposit the dues and submit receipts to his office within five days.

The notice was issued following a letter forwarded by the district regional transport authority (RTA) on January 1, demanding for recovery of ₹98.39 lakh from Benazir Transport Company, owned by Paramjit Kaur of Inderpura in Faridkot, as due road tax, interest and penalties imposed for the delay under Section 11A of Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1924.

FARIDKOT RTA SECRETARY HARDEEP SINGH CONFIRMED THE DEVELOPMENT.

As per information, the transport company has been non-functional since long and the RTA is also fighting a legal battle in the court for recovery of pending road tax.

“The administration is working under pressure of CM’s political adviser and this notice was also issued at his behest. There is no due pending on the company towards the transport department. This whole issue is politically motivated. Our transport company is non-functional from last 15 years and we have never received any recovery notice in the past,” said SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana.

“The Akali leader is causing loss to the state exchequer by not paying road tax. He must immediately clear all the due,” said chief minister’s political adviser Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon.