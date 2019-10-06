99% industries, coaching centres violating fire safety guidelines in Patiala district

chandigarh

Oct 06, 2019

Turning a blind eye to the fire safety guidelines seems like the common factor among 99% industrial units and coaching centres in district. Taking no note of the recent fire incidents at factories across state, these units were found to be violating norms.

Following deputy commissioner Kumar Amit’s orders, an inspection is being carried out by the fire department of Patiala and the administration officials since September 10.

During the month-long checkings so far, it was found that of total 420 industrial units, only three are complying with fire safety norms while the rest are not complying to the guidelines. Similarly, of 92 coaching centres, just two are following the fire safety norms, while 90 others are in the list of violators.

“Recently, many workers had been died in fire incidents at Ludhiana and Amritsar due to flouting of rules by factories and absence of fire extensions, etc. And yet, owners of the local units are completely ignorant to the rules and regulations, thus posing a threat to human life,” say locals.

During the ongoing survey, it was found that most industrial units in district do not have adequate exit routes, basic firefighting tools, ventilation facility, and a dozen other requirements, which may take a heavy toll in case of any untoward incident.

Social activist Surinder Sharma said that it is a compulsory for all units to comply with the fire safety norms to run any commercial work in any building. “Shockingly, the administration seems to be in a deep slumber and not taking action against any of the violators,” Sharma said.

On September 10, DC Amit had announced that the officials will launch a drive against commercial and educational institutes that are not complying with fire safety norms and had directed the departments concerned to take action against offenders.

“During the meeting with officials concerned, the DC instructed these officials to inspect all buildings of commercial and educational institutes within a week and submit inspection report. But the process is still underway,” a senior administration official said, on request of anonymity.

Some of the mandatory guidelines for buildings as per the government directions include every commercial building having at least two stairways that are made of fire-resistant material; air- conditioning system should be installed and maintained so as to minimise danger of fire spreading, smoke or fumes from one floor to another or from outside into any occupied building.

Patiala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Arora has confirmed the development. “A detailed survey is still on and strict action will be taken against the violators after completion of the survey,” he said.

Oct 06, 2019