Home / Chandigarh / AAP’s Panchkula nominee held in ₹2-crore fraud case

AAP’s Panchkula nominee held in ₹2-crore fraud case

The economic offences wing of Chandigarh Police has registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A retired IAS officer in his complaint alleged that Yogeshwar Sharma had cheated him of ₹2,05,50,000 in property fraud.
A retired IAS officer in his complaint alleged that Yogeshwar Sharma had cheated him of ₹2,05,50,000 in property fraud.(HT WEB)
         

Yogeshwar Sharma, who contested last year’s Haryana assembly elections from Panchkula on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping a retired bureaucrat of around ₹2 crore in a property deal.

Yogeshwar Sharma is a resident of Sector 16. The complaint has been identified as Harjeet Singh, a resident of Sector 40B, Chandigarh, and a retired Punjab bureaucrat.

Harjeet Singh in his complaint alleged that Sharma had cheated him of ₹2,05,50,000 in the name of selling the basement and ground floor of a shop-cum-office (SCO) in the Sector 46C market.

The economic offences wing of Chandigarh Police has registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

MAN LOSES ₹2 LAKH IN LOAN FRAUD

A 30-year-old resident of Daria village was allegedly duped of ₹2.37 lakh by a banker from Mumbai on the pretext of providing a personal loan worth ₹30 lakh. The victim was identified as Sunny Kumar, who has a private business. Kumar told police that he got in touch with Kamil Khan for a personal loan of ₹30 lakh.

Khan asked him for necessary documents and through a number of cash deposits in December and January, got ₹2.37 lakh transferred to himself. When Khan stopped taking his calls, Kumar approached the police.

A case has been registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

