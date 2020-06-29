e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / AAP stages protests against Modi, Sukhbir across Punjab to oppose farm ordinances

AAP stages protests against Modi, Sukhbir across Punjab to oppose farm ordinances

Protests were staged across 117 constituencies

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
AAP workers staging a protest in Sangrur on Monday.
AAP workers staging a protest in Sangrur on Monday. (HT Photo )
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a protest against prime minister Narendra Modi and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal across 117 state assembly constituencies on Monday to oppose three farm ordinances passed by the Centre.

Leader of opposition (LOP)Harpal Singh Cheema said, “AAP will oppose the anti-farmer ordinances and fight for the people the state.”

AAP vice-president (Sangrur) Narinder Kaur Bharaj said Sukhbir wanted to protect his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal at the Centre and therefore had lent support to the controversial ordinances but AAP will organise people against such policies.

