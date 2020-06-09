e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / AAP urges Longowal to step down over post in Akali Dal

AAP urges Longowal to step down over post in Akali Dal

Talwandi Sabo legislator Baljinder Kaur charged the Akali leadership with using religion for their political gains and said the SAD should be derecognised as a political party

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Hindustantimes
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership on Tuesday demanded resignation of SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal after he was nominated as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) core committee member.

At a press conference here, Talwandi Sabo legislator Baljinder Kaur charged the Akali leadership with using religion for their political gains and said the SAD should be derecognised as a political party. “Longowal was handpicked on Monday for the top decision-making body of the SAD. He must quit as the head of a religious body after taking a political plunge. The Election Commission of India should also take note that a sitting chief of a religious body has been nominated for a political post,” said Kaur, also a national executive member of AAP.

AAP legislator from Bathinda rural segment Rupinder Kaur Ruby said the Badal family has been controlling the SGPC, which is evident from the induction of Longowal into SAD. She said the Badal family should clarify its stand on the statement of Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on the formation of Khalistan. “The statement appears to be carefully issued at the behest of the Badal clan. AAP condemns any statement that may affect communal harmony,” she said.

top news
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In