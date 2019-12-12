e-paper
Achievers receive prizes at Green Land

chandigarh Updated: Dec 12, 2019 17:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The achievers were awarded and the principal read the annual report.
The achievers were awarded and the principal read the annual report.
         

Green land Convent School, Dugri, organised its annual day and prize distribution ceremony, Rangmanch, on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of Ludhiana, Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, was the chief guest. Chairman of the chain of Green Land schools, Rajesh Rudhra, president of the trust, Shabad Rudhra, general secretary Usha Rudhra, director Vijayata Rudhra, secretary Ravi Kalra and principal Mona Thakur.

Dignitaries were welcomed by the school band.

The chief guest was presented a guard of honour by NCC cadets of the school. The programme commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp.The school orchestra and choir presented prayer.

Students presented a drama on the harmful effects of plastic. Students also performed different folk dances to portray the cultural diversity of the state. The achievers were awarded and the principal read the annual report.

