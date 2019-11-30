e-paper
Addict ends life at de-addiction centre in Muktsar, 3 booked

The victim was being tortured at the drug de-addiction centre, his mother said

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2019 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police registered a case against three persons, including the owner of a drug de-addiction centre in Muktsar after a drug addict youth committed suicide at the facility on Thursday.

The accused are Manpreet Singh, the centre owner, Deepak Kumar and Mandeep Singh.

The deceased’s brother in his complaint to police said, “He (victim) was admitted to the Ek Prayas drug de-addiction centre for treatment. But he was being tortured there. When we told the centre to discontinue the treatment, they asked us to clear the balance first. My brother took this extreme step after torture in the centre.”

Investigating officer Gurikbal Singh said, “A case was registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar police station. The matter is being probed.”

