Alert shoppers catch snatcher in Chandigarh market

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:10 IST

Alert shoppers nabbed an 18-year-old youth, who was allegedly fleeing after snatching a wallet at the Mauli Jagran market, police said on Sunday. The suspect has been identified as Sawan, a resident of Sector 18, Indira Colony, Panchkula.

Ganga Ram Sharma, a daily-wage earner, had gone to a grocery store when Sawan allegedly targeted him around 7:30pm on Saturday, said police.

As soon as Sharma took out his wallet to make the payment, Sawan allegedly approached him stealthily and snatched it.

However, Sharma raised the alarm and other shoppers in the market managed to catch Sawan. Following a complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 379 (theft) and 356 (use of force to commit crime) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station. Sawan was produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Sunday, said police.