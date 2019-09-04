e-paper
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019

Aman Arora files breach of privilege, contempt plea against sacrilege SIT chief

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2019 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora, filed an appeal of breach of privilege and contempt of House against DGP Prabodh Kumar, director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab before assembly speaker Rana KP Singh on Tuesday.

In his plea, Arora has stated that the Punjab assembly, during discussion on Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission Report on August 28, 2018, had unanimously passed a resolution to withdraw cases related to desecration and sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village and firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“On July 4, 2019, Kumar, who heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sacrilege cases, wrote a letter to the CBI to further probe the three cases related to Bargari sacrilege, which clearly amounted to breach of privilege and contempt of the House for which strictest possible action should be taken against the officer,” adds Arora in the plea.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 00:59 IST

