Amardeep Singh is Sector 39-B RWA chief

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 21:38 IST

Amardeep Singh was re-elected as the president of the Residents Welfare Society, HIG Category-1 Flats, Sector 39-B, at the body’s general house meeting on Monday.

The members unanimously resolved to re-elect Amardeep as the president of the society for another term of two years. The general house also empowered the president to nominate its executive body to assist him in welfare works.

Amardeep Singh

Amardeep, who is also a member of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), was congratulated by FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu.