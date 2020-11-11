e-paper
Cabinet meet: Himachal shuts schools again as Covid cases see a spurt

Special vacation will be granted to all government and private schools, colleges, industrial training institutes, polytechnics, engineering colleges and coaching institutes from November 11 to 25

chandigarh Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 01:02 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times/Shimla
         

A week after it had allowed opening of higher education institutions and holding of regular classes for Classes 9 to 12, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday granted special vacation to government and private educational institutions in the wake of a spike in Covid cases across the hill-state.

In a meeting of the state cabinet , presided over by Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, it was decided that special vacation will be granted to all government and private schools, colleges, industrial training institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, engineering colleges and coaching institutes from November 11 to 25, a government spokesperson said.

The cabinet recommended the governor to convene the Vidhan Sabha winter session from December 7 to 11 at Dharamshala. It also decided to organise the next Jan Manch on December 5.

It approved reduction the token tax charged on vehicles. A token tax of 6% will be charged on motorcycles, scooters costing up to ₹1 lakh, while 7% will be charged on two-wheelers costing over ₹1 lakh. It also decided to charge token tax of 6% on personal vehicles and construction equipment vehicles costing up to ₹15 lakh and 7% on personal vehicles and construction equipment vehicles costing over ₹15 lakh. It decided to fill 220 posts of pharmacists on contract basis. Vacant Class-4 posts in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centers (CHCs) of the state will be filled on daily wage basis in the health and family welfare department.

The cabinet approved a ropeway from Narkanda to Hatu Peak and alloted the consortium of Randhawa Constructions Private Limited, New Delhi, and Q2A Solutions Limited, Hong Kong, (JV) on public–private partnership (PPP) mode for 40 years.

