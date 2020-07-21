e-paper
Chandigarh

Arrange cash-credit limit for paddy procurement: Punjab CM to finance dept

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday, directed the finance department to arrange cash-credit limit in time to ensure timely payment to farmers in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season.

While reviewing preparations for the purchase of paddy in state, which is likely to start from October 1, the CM said payment to farmers should be done within 48 hours of procurement, as was done in the rabi marketing season.

He directed the food department to coordinate with the Centre and ensure that cash-credit limit is released in time.

He asked chief secretary Vini Mahajan to coordinate with the authorities concerned and open more mandis to ensure social distancing amid Covid-19 pandemic so that paddy procurement can be handled effectively.

He directed the state food department to ensure seamless and hassle-free procurement of paddy so that farmers do not face any hardships.

The CM asked the food and civil supplies department to explore possibilities of reusing once-used gunny bags and plastic bags after state food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu informed him that due to covid restrictions, jute mills in Kolkata are not functioning at full capacity thus affecting the supply of gunny bags.

