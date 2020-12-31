Bank of India fined ₹45,000 for negligence in blocking ATM card

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:55 IST

HT Correspondent

District consumer disputes redressal forum directed the Bank of India to refund ₹25,000 to a customer for not taking effective measures to block her ATM card in 2016.

The forum also directed the bank to pay ₹20,000 as compensation for negligence and deficiency in its services due to which complaint had to face harassment.

Anju, a resident of Mohalla Charanjit Pura, here had filed a complaint before forum on May 11, 2016, complaining that in February 2016 she got a pesky call on her mobile number and ₹25, 000 was withdrawn from her account after she shared her ATM card details with the caller.

Following the transaction, she approached the bank’s Mai Hiran Gate branch to block the card and bank officials assured her to investigate the matter on February 17 same year. However, in March 16, 2016, another transaction of ₹25, 000 was made by an unknown person by using details of her blocked card, she told the forum in her complaint.

Representatives of the bank refuted the allegations stating that she visited the bank branch and made an oral request to freeze the debit or withdrawal transaction from her saving bank account and they immediately freezed her account. They said they had suggested the complainant to give a written application to Hot List her card and report the matter to cyber crime cell of the police, but the complainant did not to do the same.

Considering the facts, forum giving example of Uttarakhand state commission judgment in a similar matter, observed that the said blocking of ATM card was done by the bank officials on the first instance i.e. withdrawal of ₹25,000 on February 17. “If the card of the complainant was blocked in the first place, then how did the second transaction was made by any unknown person on March 16? It is apparently negligence and deficiency on the part of the bank,” it said.