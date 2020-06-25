e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / BEHBAL KALAN FIRING: Two accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

BEHBAL KALAN FIRING: Two accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Remanded for their alleged role in fabricating evidence

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The court of duty magistrate Harwinder Singh Sindhia sent advocate Sohail Singh Brar and Moga-based car dealer Pankaj Bansal to 14-day judicial custody for their alleged role in fabricating evidence in the Behbal Kalan police firing case on Wednesday.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 firings on people protesting the Bargari sacrilege in Faridkot arrested Brar and Bansal, for allegedly helping accused policemen to construct ‘fake’ self defence theory by making fabricated bullet marks on the escort vehicle of Charanjit Singh Sharma, former Moga senior superintendent of police, and an accused in the case. Brar was arrested on June 16, while Bansal was held on June 20.

Brar and Bansal were presented before the court after their three-day police custody finished on Wednesday. Both are former witnesses in the case.

District attorney (DA) Rajnish Goyal, who appeared for SIT said that both the accused were in 14-day judicial custody by the court as no further police remand was sought by SIT.

Defence counsel Gursahib Singh Brar said that the hearing was conducted through video conferencing as the SIT has not demanded further remand there was no argument. “Now we will apply for bail after looking into all the legal aspects. The record of daily dairy of SIT regarding recent investigation was sealed by the court on our request,” he added.

