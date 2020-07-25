Beware of SMS claiming to provide free covid relief package: Cyber Crime Cell

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 22:10 IST

The Punjab Police State Cyber Crime Cell, on Saturday, warned the citizens not to click on any URL in messages being circulated via SMS or WhatsApp with claims of providing free covid relief package of Rs 2,000 from government.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab Bureau of Investigation said that these phishing attacks are an attempt by cybercriminals to assume control of people’s devices and access their data and financial information, which could lead to draining of bank account.

He said that the message being circulated on social media and via SMS reads: “The Government has finally approved and have started giving out free Rs 2,000 Relief Funds to each citizen. Below is how to claim and get yours credit instantly as I have just did now https://covid19-relieffund.com/. You can only claim and get credited once and it’s also limited so get your now instantly.”

“Once anyone opens the page by clicking the URL, it shows a congratulatory message: ‘Get free Rs 7,000 instantly to your bank account. Please complete the survey to avail free lockdown relief funds’,” the spokesperson said.

Along with the congratulatory message, there is a question asking if you are a bona fide Indian citizen? The link actually contains a questionnaire asking details such as: “How much can sustain you throughout their login? What will you use free Rs 7000 for?”

After that people receive a congratulatory message of getting Rs 7,000 and a link for sharing the message to other groups and contacts.

Police have urged people to remain cautious and not to click on any suspicious URL links on social media or SMS. “If anyone comes across such messages do not forward it to others and delete it immediately. Clicking on such links poses high risks as it can be a malware which could redirect you to fraudulent sites and may lead to financial losses,” police cautioned.