Bike thieves’ gang busted, 5 arrested

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:30 IST

Haryana police busted a gang of motorcycle thieves, active in Kaithal and adjoining districts, with the arrest of five members. As many as 20 motorcycles stolen from different parts of Kaithal, Thanesar and Pehowa were recovered from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that three members of the gang were arrested after an extensive interrogation of an accused who is already in police remand, while one member of the gang had been sent to judicial custody on October 1.

After interrogating an accused, Ritesh, the police team had set up a naka on the intervening night of October 2 and 3 near Keodak and arrested three persons identified as Gokul, alias Sunny, Arun and Ankush. Earlier, police had also nabbed Ajay and Ritesh with a stolen bike on the night of September 30.

The accused admitted that they used to steal bikes and hide them somewhere to sell them at throwaway prices.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested two persons when they were carrying 1kg opium in a truck loaded with pulses in Sirsa district.

Police spokesperson said the arrested persons had hidden the contraband in a truck which came from Jhabra area in Madhya Pradesh and were supposed to go to Punjab. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurjeet Singh and Gurdev, both residents of Sirsa district.